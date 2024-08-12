Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGM Buzzard Promotion [Image 24 of 24]

    SGM Buzzard Promotion

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Jeremy Buzzard is promoted to Sergeant Major (SGM) at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum on August 16, 2024. SGM Buzzard is the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the S3 Operations & Training for 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 21:36
    Photo ID: 8595806
    VIRIN: 240816-A-ID763-2952
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGM Buzzard Promotion [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

