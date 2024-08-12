SGM Buzzard Promotion

Jeremy Buzzard is promoted to Sergeant Major (SGM) at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum on August 16, 2024. SGM Buzzard is the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the S3 Operations & Training for 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

