Armed Forces Men and Women's Softball Championships

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Shawna DodderAguerrebere (left), and Petty Officer 2nd Class Val Proulx (right), members of team Navy, attempt to catch a fly ball during a softball game at Devon park in Oklahoma City, on Aug. 16, 2024. The 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex from 13-19 August features Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard. Teams will battle it out for gold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James Crow)

