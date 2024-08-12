All Guard Marathon Team visits Eagle River High School cross country athletes

Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Maata Finau, left, a recruiter with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tracy Dooley, AKARNG state command chief warrant officer, run with high school cross country athletes at Eagle River High School, Aug. 15, 2024. Dooley is part of the All Guard Marathon Team and is competing alongside approximately 20 of her peers on the team in Anchorage Runfest, Aug. 17 and 18. The team is comprised of runners from across the country who compete nationally. They bring awareness to the many opportunities the National Guard can offer to enhance recruiting efforts wherever they compete. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

