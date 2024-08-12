Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Guard Marathon Team visits Eagle River High School cross country athletes [Image 3 of 8]

    All Guard Marathon Team visits Eagle River High School cross country athletes

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    New Hampshire Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Amber Martine runs with high school cross country athletes at Eagle River High School, Aug. 15, 2024. Martine is part of the All Guard Marathon Team and is competing alongside approximately 20 of her peers on the team in Anchorage Runfest, Aug. 17 and 18. The team is comprised of runners from across the country who compete nationally. They bring awareness to the many opportunities the National Guard can offer to enhance recruiting efforts wherever they compete. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8595510
    VIRIN: 240815-Z-SR689-1012
    Resolution: 3808x2539
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Guard Marathon Team visits Eagle River High School cross country athletes [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Alaska
    Marathon
    Engagement
    Community

