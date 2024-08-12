Montana Army National Guard 1st Lt. Chiara Warner runs with high school cross country athletes at Eagle River High School, Aug. 15, 2024. Warner is part of the All Guard Marathon Team and is competing alongside approximately 20 of her peers on the team in Anchorage Runfest, Aug. 17 and 18. The team is comprised of runners from across the country who compete nationally. They bring awareness to the many opportunities the National Guard can offer to enhance recruiting efforts wherever they compete. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 18:07 Photo ID: 8595506 VIRIN: 240815-Z-SR689-1015 Resolution: 3700x2467 Size: 1.97 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All Guard Marathon Team visits Eagle River High School cross country athletes [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.