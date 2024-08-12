Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard Medical Evacuation Training [Image 10 of 11]

    Army National Guard Medical Evacuation Training

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Michael VanBeveran, a crew chief, with Company C, 238th General Support Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, buckles a simulated patient into an HH-60M Black Hawk during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)

    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242

