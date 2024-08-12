240811-N-FG645-1023 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 11, 2024) Seaman Jeavonie Spencer, from Houston, left, and Seaman Apprentice Courtlan Williams, from Fort Worth, Texas, heave a line during sea and anchor, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

This work, O'Kane Sailors conduct a sea and anchor evolution [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.