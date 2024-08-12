The District of Columbia National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) welcomed members of the Jamaican Defence Force (JDF) to the National Capital Region for a Mortuary Affairs and Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), Aug. 10-11, 2024. This engagement focused on preparing the JDF for potential future mobilizations and deployments both in Jamaica and the region. In 1999, Jamaica became the D.C. National Guard’s state partner. The relationship enhances readiness, interoperability and regional expertise, while supporting broader U.S. government objectives in the Caribbean. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Alvin Hendricks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 10:41 Photo ID: 8594340 VIRIN: 240810-F-PL327-7018 Resolution: 6400x4256 Size: 13.86 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mortuary Affairs SMEE with Jamaican Defence Force, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.