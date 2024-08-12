Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mortuary Affairs SMEE with Jamaican Defence Force

    Mortuary Affairs SMEE with Jamaican Defence Force

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The District of Columbia National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) welcomed members of the Jamaican Defence Force (JDF) to the National Capital Region for a Mortuary Affairs and Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), Aug. 10-11, 2024. This engagement focused on preparing the JDF for potential future mobilizations and deployments both in Jamaica and the region. In 1999, Jamaica became the D.C. National Guard’s state partner. The relationship enhances readiness, interoperability and regional expertise, while supporting broader U.S. government objectives in the Caribbean. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Alvin Hendricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 10:41
    Photo ID: 8594340
    VIRIN: 240810-F-PL327-7018
    Resolution: 6400x4256
    Size: 13.86 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mortuary Affairs SMEE with Jamaican Defence Force, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SMEE
    D.C. National Guard
    JDF
    Jamaican Defence Force
    Mortuary Affairs and Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download