    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Crow 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Justin Houston (left), and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Hernandez (right), talk after a play during a softball game at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Aug. 16, 2024. The 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex from 13-19 August features Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard. Teams will battle it out for gold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James Crow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 10:34
    Photo ID: 8594329
    VIRIN: 240816-F-LA783-1198
    Resolution: 2603x1855
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Men and Women's Softball Championships [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt James Crow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

