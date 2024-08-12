Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midshipman Tour LPD17 Spaces [Image 2 of 6]

    Midshipman Tour LPD17 Spaces

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. REGINA GULLI 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    Midshipman from the United States Naval Academy and Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps units join the crew as part of their summer cruise. The midshipman are given a tour of all topside spaces to further their knowledge about the surface community.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 07:29
    Location: US
    Midshipman

