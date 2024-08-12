Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Emory S. Land Arrives at HMAS Sterling [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Emory S. Land Arrives at HMAS Sterling

    GARDEN ISLAND, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    GARDEN ISLAND, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 16, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy sailors prepare for the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 16. HMAS Stirling is Emory S. Land’s seventh port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

