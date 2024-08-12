USS Emory S. Land Arrives at HMAS Sterling

GARDEN ISLAND, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 16, 2024) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) throw a heaving line from the ship to Royal Australian Navy sailors on the pier as the Emory S. Land moors at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 16. HMAS Stirling is Emory S. Land’s seventh port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

