    Boxer Flight Deck Operations [Image 11 of 11]

    Boxer Flight Deck Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Martavious Page, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Memphis, signals to a MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during flight operation as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 7, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 03:58
    Photo ID: 8593841
    VIRIN: 240807-N-MH008-1127
    Resolution: 2821x4232
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Flight Deck Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    USMC
    Air
    Flight Operations
    Boxer

