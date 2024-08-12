Boxer Flight Deck Operations

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Martavious Page, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Memphis, signals to a MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during flight operation as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 7, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

