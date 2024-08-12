Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Bethany Beach [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Bethany Beach

    BETHANY BEACH, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240815-N-PG545-1041, Bethany Beach, Delaware (August 15, 2024) Musician 1st Class Rayvon Owen, from Richmond, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters during a concert at the Bethany Beach Bandstand. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 23:32
    Location: BETHANY BEACH, DELAWARE, US
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    navy band
    chorus
    music
    concert

