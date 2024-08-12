240815-N-PG545-1041, Bethany Beach, Delaware (August 15, 2024) Musician 1st Class Rayvon Owen, from Richmond, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters during a concert at the Bethany Beach Bandstand. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|08.15.2024
|08.15.2024 23:32
|8593644
|240815-N-PQ545-1041
|8102x5401
|8.57 MB
|BETHANY BEACH, DELAWARE, US
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Bethany Beach [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.