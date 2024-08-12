Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th Air Defense Artillery Newcomers Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    69th Air Defense Artillery Newcomers Ceremony

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Damion Hunter, the executive officer assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, shakes hands with one of the incoming Soldiers during a patch ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, July 26, 2024. A patching ceremony is a long-standing tradition that welcomes soldiers to the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 23:13
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Soldier
    Welcome
    Patching Ceremony
    Newcomers
    69th Air Defense Artillery
    Fort Cavazos

