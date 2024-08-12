69th Air Defense Artillery Newcomers Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Damion Hunter, the executive officer assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, shakes hands with one of the incoming Soldiers during a patch ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, July 26, 2024. A patching ceremony is a long-standing tradition that welcomes soldiers to the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
