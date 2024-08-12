Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP Soldiers train at CSTX

    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Shaiyla Hakeem 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with 822nd Military Police Company pose for a photo during the Combined Support Training Exercise 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets. (Courtesy of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ashley Miller).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP Soldiers train at CSTX, by MSG Shaiyla Hakeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

