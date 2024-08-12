U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with 822nd Military Police Company pose for a photo during the Combined Support Training Exercise 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets. (Courtesy of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ashley Miller).
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 22:03
|Photo ID:
|8593586
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-NQ728-1586
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MP Soldiers train at CSTX, by MSG Shaiyla Hakeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.