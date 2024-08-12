MP Soldiers train at CSTX

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with 822nd Military Police Company pose for a photo during the Combined Support Training Exercise 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets. (Courtesy of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ashley Miller).

