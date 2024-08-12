Army Sgt. Robert McLaughlin hits during the 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City Aug 15, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 20:07 Photo ID: 8593407 VIRIN: 240815-D-DB155-1071 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 947.04 KB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship [Image 11 of 11], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.