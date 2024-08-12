Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied space leaders strengthen integration efforts at Space Delta 15/National Space Defense Center [Image 2 of 3]

    Allied space leaders strengthen integration efforts at Space Delta 15/National Space Defense Center

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Forces Space

    Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Horner, Commander 3 Canadian Space Division, signs a heritage board at the National Space Defense Center during a visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024. Distinguished visitors from the Australian and Canadian space defence forces received the NSDC mission brief and operations floor tour, marking the first time Allies toured the “Senior Master Sergeant H. Robert Mosely II” operations floor. This visit entailed discussions strengthening Allied and Partner integration in operational planning efforts for the U.S. Space Forces-Space’s Protect and Defend Mission. DEL 15/NSDC is one of two subordinate Command and Control Commands executing operations under the S4S commander’s Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander authorities. The S4S mission is to plan, integrate, conduct, and assess global space operations to deliver combat relevant space effects, in, from, and to space, for Combatant Commanders, Coalition partners, the Joint Force, and the Nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8593373
    VIRIN: 240813-X-WR604-1002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    Allied space leaders strengthen integration efforts at Space Delta 15/National Space Defense Center

    S4S

