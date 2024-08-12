Allied space leaders strengthen integration efforts at Space Delta 15/National Space Defense Center

Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Horner, Commander 3 Canadian Space Division, signs a heritage board at the National Space Defense Center during a visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024. Distinguished visitors from the Australian and Canadian space defence forces received the NSDC mission brief and operations floor tour, marking the first time Allies toured the “Senior Master Sergeant H. Robert Mosely II” operations floor. This visit entailed discussions strengthening Allied and Partner integration in operational planning efforts for the U.S. Space Forces-Space’s Protect and Defend Mission. DEL 15/NSDC is one of two subordinate Command and Control Commands executing operations under the S4S commander’s Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander authorities. The S4S mission is to plan, integrate, conduct, and assess global space operations to deliver combat relevant space effects, in, from, and to space, for Combatant Commanders, Coalition partners, the Joint Force, and the Nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

