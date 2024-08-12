Army Sgt. Gabriella Nowack hits during the 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship hosted by USA Softball at the USA Softball National Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City Aug 15, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom).

Date Taken: 08.15.2024
Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
This work, 2024 Armed Forces Men's and Women's Softball Championship, by EJ Hersom