19th ENG BAT Helocasting

Members of the 19th Engineer Battalion conduct helocasting training at Fort Knox, Kentucky August 12, 2024. This training event culminated the battalion's Combat Water Survival Test training with a 10-foot jump out of a UH-60 helicopter, into Lower Douglas Lake. Three boats with safety and medical personnel were present to ensure all jumpers made it to dry land safely.

