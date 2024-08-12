Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th ENG BAT Helocasting [Image 11 of 28]

    19th ENG BAT Helocasting

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Members of the 19th Engineer Battalion conduct helocasting training at Fort Knox, Kentucky August 12, 2024. This training event culminated the battalion's Combat Water Survival Test training with a 10-foot jump out of a UH-60 helicopter, into Lower Douglas Lake. Three boats with safety and medical personnel were present to ensure all jumpers made it to dry land safely.

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    19th Engineer Battalion
    Army
    Helocasting

