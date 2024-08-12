FORSCOM Soldiers prepare for a 15 mile ruck as part of the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition, Fort Carson, CL, on Aug. 14, 2024. There are eight units from within FORSCOM participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the Army level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Koltyn O’Marah)

