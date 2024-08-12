230813-N-MY760-1001

NORFOLK, Virginia (August 13, 2024) Capt. Matthew Schlarmann, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, during his official command portrait, August 13, 2024. Schlarmann took command of NAVSTA Norfolk on August 23, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller.)

