NORFOLK, Virginia (August 13, 2024) Capt. Matthew Schlarmann, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, during his official command portrait, August 13, 2024. Schlarmann took command of NAVSTA Norfolk on August 23, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller.)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 09:55
|Photo ID:
|8591705
|VIRIN:
|230813-N-MY760-1001
|Resolution:
|1462x2047
|Size:
|393.21 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230813-N-MY760-1001, by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
