Assistant Fire Chief Tiana Bykowski poses in the fire station July 31, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Bykowski is the highest-ranking female civilian Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
Career advice, lessons in persistence and good citizenship offered by highest-ranking civilian female in AF fire service
