    USACE Rangers place buoys on Lake Barkley to warn boaters of shallow water [Image 8 of 8]

    USACE Rangers place buoys on Lake Barkley to warn boaters of shallow water

    KUTTAWA, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    From left to right, U.S. Army Ranger Intern Philicady Garland, Ranger David Landis, Ranger Danielle Packer and Ranger Ben Clark pose for a photo on Lake Barkley in Kuttawa, Kentucky, Aug. 14, 2024. In preparation for the busy Labor Day weekend, and the lower water levels as the lake approaches winter pool, the rangers were placing danger buoys in shallow water areas to warn boaters to stay clear of these areas. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 08:20
    Photo ID: 8591381
    VIRIN: 240814-A-US975-1143
    Resolution: 4924x3277
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: KUTTAWA, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Rangers place buoys on Lake Barkley to warn boaters of shallow water [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

