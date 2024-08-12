USACE Rangers place buoys on Lake Barkley to warn boaters of shallow water

From left to right, U.S. Army Ranger Intern Philicady Garland, Ranger David Landis, Ranger Danielle Packer and Ranger Ben Clark pose for a photo on Lake Barkley in Kuttawa, Kentucky, Aug. 14, 2024. In preparation for the busy Labor Day weekend, and the lower water levels as the lake approaches winter pool, the rangers were placing danger buoys in shallow water areas to warn boaters to stay clear of these areas. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis)

