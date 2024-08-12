USACE Rangers place buoys on Lake Barkley to warn boaters of shallow water

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rangers Danielle Packer (left) and David Landis (right) discuss the position of the next buoy after placing a danger buoy at Lake Barkley in Kuttawa, Kentucky, Aug. 14, 2024. In preparation for the busy Labor Day weekend and the lower water levels as the lake approaches winter pool, the rangers place danger buoys in shallow water areas to warn boaters to stay clear of these areas. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis)

