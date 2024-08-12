Army Reserve colonel promoted to brigadier general

Col. Urbi Lewis (right) listens to opening remarks during her promotion ceremony. Lewis promoted to the rank of brigadier general, in a ceremony hosted by Lt. Gen Donna Martin (left), the Army's Inspector General. Lewis will move from the Office of the Inspector General to become the deputy commanding general of the 335th Signal Command, an Army Reserve unit based in East Point, Georgia.

