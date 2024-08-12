Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve colonel promoted to brigadier general [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Col. Urbi Lewis (right) listens to opening remarks during her promotion ceremony. Lewis promoted to the rank of brigadier general, in a ceremony hosted by Lt. Gen Donna Martin (left), the Army's Inspector General. Lewis will move from the Office of the Inspector General to become the deputy commanding general of the 335th Signal Command, an Army Reserve unit based in East Point, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 08:20
    Location: FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
