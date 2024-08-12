U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. David Birkby, top right, a French horn instrumentalist with the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific band perform during a community relations event at the Salvation Army School in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aug. 8, 2024. Marines performed to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, and served to honor the fallen and strengthen the U.S. relationship with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific allies and partners. The historic battle was codenamed Operation Watchtower and was the first major offensive and decisive victory for the allied forces in the Pacific theater. Birkby is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 01:05 Photo ID: 8590989 VIRIN: 240808-M-QM580-3136 Resolution: 6336x9504 Size: 51.83 MB Location: HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFORPAC band performs at Salvation Army School in Guadalcanal [Image 18 of 18], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.