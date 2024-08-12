Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC band performs at Salvation Army School in Guadalcanal [Image 10 of 18]

    MARFORPAC band performs at Salvation Army School in Guadalcanal

    HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Graham, a trumpeter with the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific band performs during a community relations event at the Salvation Army School in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aug. 8, 2024. Marines performed to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, and served to honor the fallen and strengthen the U.S. relationship with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific allies and partners. The historic battle was codenamed Operation Watchtower and was the first major offensive and decisive victory for the allied forces in the Pacific theater. Graham is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 01:05
    Photo ID: 8590988
    VIRIN: 240808-M-QM580-3026
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 53.4 MB
    Location: HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SB
    This work, MARFORPAC band performs at Salvation Army School in Guadalcanal [Image 18 of 18], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Solomon Islands
    Guadalcanal
    Marines
    MARFORPAC Band
    MRF-D
    I MEF Summer Series

