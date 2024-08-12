Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Live Fire Exercise [Image 7 of 10]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Live Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240814-N-FI026-3522 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 14, 2024) Gunners Mate 3rd Class Celsina Saucedo, from Chicago, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fires an M240B medium machine gun during a crew-served weapons live fire exercise while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 00:27
    Photo ID: 8590952
    VIRIN: 240814-N-FI026-3522
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Live Fire Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MachineGun
    LiveFire
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea

