USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Live Fire Exercise

240814-N-FI026-3478 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 14, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Elizabeth Furlan, from Miami, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fires an M240B medium machine gun during a crew-served weapons live fire exercise while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 00:27 Photo ID: 8590951 VIRIN: 240814-N-FI026-3478 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.21 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0