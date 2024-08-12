Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Hosts a Water Survival-Advanced Course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma [Image 12 of 16]

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Hosts a Water Survival-Advanced Course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Flores, an engineer equipment mechanic with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a simulated water rescue during a Water Survival-Advanced (WS-A) course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, August 9, 2024. WS-A teaches Marines how to conduct water rescues, utilize different swim strokes and gain confidence in the water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    japan
    okinawa
    water survival
    advanced
    3rd maintenance battalion

