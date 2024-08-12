3rd Maintenance Battalion Hosts a Water Survival-Advanced Course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma

U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion execute water rescue techniques during a Water Survival-Advanced (WS-A) course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, August 9, 2024. WS-A teaches Marines how to conduct water rescues, utilize different swim strokes and gain confidence in the water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

