3rd Maintenance Battalion Hosts a Water Survival-Advanced Course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Salvador Rodriguez Muro, front, an electronics maintainer, and Cpl. Jordan Loyola Arcos, back, a calibration technician, both with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a simulated water rescue during a Water Survival-Advanced (WS-A) course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, August 9, 2024. WS-A teaches Marines how to conduct water rescues, utilize different swim strokes and gain confidence in the water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 00:44
|Photo ID:
|8590918
|VIRIN:
|240809-M-BN442-1497
|Resolution:
|3313x2209
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
