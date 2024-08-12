Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Visits HIANG 154th Force Support Squadron [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Visits HIANG 154th Force Support Squadron

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with service members from Hawai'i Air National Guard’s 154th Force Support Squadron during his visit on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai'i, on Aug. 12, 2024. Paparo toured facilities and received capability demonstrations that underscored the importance of stewardship, people-to-people ties through community, and the critical role of the HIANG in providing agile support to help defend the homeland, bolster relationships, and promote peace throughout the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8590745
    VIRIN: 240812-N-BD629-1505
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Visits HIANG 154th Force Support Squadron [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partners and Allies
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

