U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Visits HIANG 154th Force Support Squadron

Guardsmen from Hawai'i Air National Guard’s 154th Force Support Squadron attend a question-and-answer session with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai'i, on Aug. 12, 2024. Paparo toured facilities and received capability demonstrations that underscored the importance of stewardship, people-to-people ties through community, and the critical role of the HIANG in providing agile support to help defend the homeland, bolster relationships, and promote peace throughout the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

