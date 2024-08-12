Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith [Image 7 of 8]

    Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow 

    81st Readiness Division

    Loved ones bow their heads for prayer during the funeral ceremony of Maj. Gen. (Ret) George W. Goldsmith at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Wednesday.

    Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith was a cherished member of the U.S. Army Reserve and civilian communities. He commissioned as a 2nd Lt. from the Citadel in 1961 and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in 2001 as a decorated and accomplished general officer.

    After retiring from the military, he became an Army Reserve Ambassador where he continued to campaign for Soldiers for 14 years.

    Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Emily Joyce Irby Goldsmith, his brother, and a host and children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 21:31
    Photo ID: 8590736
    VIRIN: 240814-A-QZ590-1196
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 19.65 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith
    Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith
    Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith
    Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith
    Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith
    Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith
    Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith
    Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARC
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    The Citadel
    George Goldsmith
    81st Readiness Division
    Robert Harter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download