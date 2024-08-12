Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 Seabees complete mission in Colombia

    Continuing Promise 2024 Seabees complete mission in Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240814-N-WP746-1872
    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 14, 2024) – Álex Tejada Nuñez, left, the director of the Department of Health for the Administrative District of Cartagena, poses for a photo with Construction Electrician 3rd Class Cyera Garrett, center, and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Jose Cordova Berrios, right, at Centro de Salud La Candelaria in Cartagena, Colombia during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

