    1st MAW CG visits 1st LAAD

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Isis Coty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, commanding general, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) listens to a brief about operations from 1st Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalion at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2024. This visit marked Annibale’s first engagement with 1st LAAD Battalion since assuming command, during which he conducted a week-long assessment of group operations to ensure that 1st MAW squadrons are effectively utilizing their training and resources to enhance readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Isis Coty)

