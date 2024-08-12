1st MAW CG visits MAG-24

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Venables 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) showcase their Instrument Set, Reconnaissance, and Surveying toolkit to Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, commanding general, 1st MAW at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2024. This visit marked Annibale’s first engagement with MAG-24 since assuming command, during which he conducted a week-long assessment of group operations to ensure that 1st MAW squadrons are effectively utilizing their training and resources to enhance readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Venables)

