100th Missile Defense Brigade Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, commanding general, Space and Missile Defense Command passes the brigade colors to U.S. Army Col. Dani Williams, commander, 100th Missile Defense Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard as a sign of trust in her ability to lead the troops during the change of command ceremony July 11, 2024, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. As the newest commander of the 100th MDB, Williams is also the first female brigade commander in the 20-year history of the brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Lakey-Tamacori)

