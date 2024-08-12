1st MAW CG visits MAG-24

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) showcase their prefabricated surface aluminum flat top nested airfield matting to Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, commanding general, 1st MAW at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2024. This visit marked Annibale’s first engagement with MAG-24 since assuming command, during which he conducted a week-long assessment of group operations to ensure that 1st MAW squadrons are effectively utilizing their training and resources to enhance readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Venables)

