    10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D [Image 5 of 5]

    10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite is a system used by Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 14, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The AFATDS AXS uses simulated exercises to prepare Soldiers for practical environments while also building the division’s large-scale combat operations and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

