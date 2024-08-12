The Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite is a system used by Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 14, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The AFATDS AXS uses simulated exercises to prepare Soldiers for practical environments while also building the division’s large-scale combat operations and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 17:56 Photo ID: 8590471 VIRIN: 240814-A-JH229-7590 Resolution: 6312x4208 Size: 14.32 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.