The Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite is a system used by Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 14, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The AFATDS AXS uses simulated exercises to prepare Soldiers for practical environments while also building the division’s large-scale combat operations and warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8590471
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-JH229-7590
|Resolution:
|6312x4208
|Size:
|14.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.