10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D

Spc. Brantley Tercero, a fire support specialist assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, trains using the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 14, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. CPX-1D uses systems like AFATDS AXS to boost the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers, streamlining command post tasks and enhancing their ability to effectively contribute to warfighting and large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

