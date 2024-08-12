10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D

Fire support specialists Sgt. Jonathan Guerrero, left, and Spc. Brantley Tercero, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, use the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 14, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. CPX-1D employs many systems, such as the AFATDS AXS, to enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and their ability to effectively operate command posts to benefit the division’s mission set. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

