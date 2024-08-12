Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D [Image 1 of 5]

    10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fire support specialists Sgt. Jonathan Guerrero, left, and Spc. Brantley Tercero, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, use the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 14, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. CPX-1D employs many systems, such as the AFATDS AXS, to enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and their ability to effectively operate command posts to benefit the division’s mission set. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 17:59
    Photo ID: 8590465
    VIRIN: 240814-A-JH229-3110
    Resolution: 4329x6061
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D
    10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D
    10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D
    10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D
    10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    AFATDS
    10th Mountain Div
    CPX-1D

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download