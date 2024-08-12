During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad conducts portions of the E3B medical lanes Aug. 14, 2024. U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Robison from the Intelligence Center of Excellence treats a simulated casualty.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 16:51 Photo ID: 8590357 VIRIN: 240814-A-JA380-7941 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.87 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intelligence Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.