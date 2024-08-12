Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU-1 Conducts Fast Rope Training Aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 5 of 5]

    EODMU-1 Conducts Fast Rope Training Aboard USS Carl Vinson

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Stanley 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240809-N-MJ645-1070 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One prepare to conduct fast rope training in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

    This work, EODMU-1 Conducts Fast Rope Training Aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

