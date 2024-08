Alaska Army National Guard Pfc. Robert Brian, an infantryman, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, talks to a Juneau local about supplies needed for her family while assisting local authorities and tribal emergency operations personnel in the Mendenhall Valley, Aug. 13, 2024. The State Emergency Operations Center activated 60 Alaska Organized Militia members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force as part of Joint Task Force – Juneau to assist with disaster debris removal following recent glacial outburst flooding. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 15:21 Photo ID: 8590071 VIRIN: 240813-Z-KX552-1121 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 10.08 MB Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Organized Militia, partners clearing the way in Juneau [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.