Alaska Organized Militia, partners clearing the way in Juneau

Alaska Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Erik Finley, left, an avionics technician with the 176th Maintenance Squadron, and AK Army Guard Sgt. Connor McKamy, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, clear debris off the road into a loader while assisting local authorities and tribal emergency operations personnel in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2024. The State Emergency Operations Center activated 60 Alaska Organized Militia members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force as part of Joint Task Force – Juneau to assist with disaster debris removal following recent glacial outburst flooding. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

