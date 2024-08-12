Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Organized Militia, partners clearing the way in Juneau [Image 2 of 8]

    Alaska Organized Militia, partners clearing the way in Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska State Defense Force Pvt. Jose Madrid, with 49th Brigade’s 3rd Scout Battalion, removes damaged debris with an oscillating multi-tool while assisting local authorities and tribal emergency operations personnel in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2024. The State Emergency Operations Center activated 60 Alaska Organized Militia members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force as part of Joint Task Force – Juneau to assist with disaster debris removal following recent glacial outburst flooding. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8590065
    VIRIN: 240813-Z-KX552-1042
    Resolution: 5387x3591
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Organized Militia, partners clearing the way in Juneau [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Juneau
    domestic operations
    flood response
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Organized Militia

